Hyderabad: BC welfare association seeks Rs 2L crore from Union Budget

Hyderabad: National BC Welfare Association’s president and MP R Krishnaiah requested a hike of Rs 2 lakh crore for the welfare of backward classes from the forthcoming ‘Union budget’.

The MP had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointing out that the Union government provided 27 percent reservations to BCs in educational institutions run by the Centre since 2006 while they constitute 56 percent of the country’s population.

“If the BC population of 75 crore is not developed, how is it possible for the country to assume superpower status?” Krishnaiah asked in his letter.

He further pointed out that the allocations made for BCs in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other states were less than required.

Krishnaiah also demanded that pre-matric and post-matric scholarship schemes should be introduced for BCs along the lines of SCs and STs.

He further sought funds for the construction of hostels and residential schools run by state governments.

He said that 80 percent subsidy loans have to be sanctioned to BC candidates through National BC Corporation and all schemes provided to SCs and STs at the national level should be extended to OBCs as well.