Hyderabad: Begum Bazar police arrest man for murder of relative

Hyderabad: The Begum Bazaar police solved the case of an elderly man’s murder at Feelkhana that took place on Saturday night and arrested one person for the crime. The police arrested Mohd Iqbal, 43 years, a resident of Shastripuram who confessed to killing Abdul Hakeem, 72 years.

According to the police, Iqbal is the husband of the niece of Abdul Hakeem. Iqbal was married to the daughter of the sister of the deceased. Differences came up between Iqbal and his wife and it led to a divorce.

The accused tried to patch up with his wife and start a new life but it did not fructify. Another case was booked against Iqbal for sexually abusing his own daughter.

“Iqbal believed Abdul Hakeem was the man who was helping and supporting his wife to file cases against him. He decided to eliminate him and take revenge. On Saturday night, he went to the workshop of Abdul Hakeem and killed him after hitting with tools found in the battery workshop,” said SHO Begum Bazar G.Vijay Kumar.