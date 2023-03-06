Hyderabad: Begumpet Air Force station hosts AVRO conference

The conference provided the attendees with an opportunity to learn about the latest developments in the AVRO fleet and advancements in aircraft design, engineering and technology.

Updated: 6th March 2023

Hyderabad: Annual AVRO Aircraft Operators Conference – 2023 was held on Monday at Air Force Station Begumpet, with the motto “Obsolescence Challenges + Coordinated Efforts = Sustenance of Fleet”.

The conference featured keynote speakers from the Indian Air Force and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, covering a wide range of topics related to the operation of the AVRO fleet.

The AVRO conference culminated after a series of presentations ranging from sustenance plan for operating the aircraft to issues faced in day-to-day maintenance.

“The conference at the Begumpet Air Force Station provided a platform for stakeholders to interact and discuss and deliberate issues affecting aircraft performance and serviceability,” said a press note.

The conference also provided the attendees with an opportunity to learn about the latest developments in the AVRO fleet and advancements in aircraft design, engineering and technology.

