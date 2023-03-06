Hyderabad: Begumpet Air Force station hosts AVRO conference

Hyderabad: Annual AVRO Aircraft Operators Conference – 2023 was held on Monday at Air Force Station Begumpet, with the motto “Obsolescence Challenges + Coordinated Efforts = Sustenance of Fleet”.

The conference featured keynote speakers from the Indian Air Force and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, covering a wide range of topics related to the operation of the AVRO fleet.

The AVRO conference culminated after a series of presentations ranging from sustenance plan for operating the aircraft to issues faced in day-to-day maintenance.

“The conference at the Begumpet Air Force Station provided a platform for stakeholders to interact and discuss and deliberate issues affecting aircraft performance and serviceability,” said a press note.

The conference also provided the attendees with an opportunity to learn about the latest developments in the AVRO fleet and advancements in aircraft design, engineering and technology.