Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express likely in August: Report

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) is preparing to introduce another Vande Bharat (VB) Express between Kacheguda and Yeswantpur for those who routinely go to Bengaluru from Hyderabad and beyond likely in August.

According to a report by the Deccan Herald, the train will travel 610 kilometers between Yeshwantpur and Kacheguda in around seven hours, which is two hours quicker than the current fastest train (Duronto Express).

“We have been conducting a trial run between Kacheguda and Dhone for the last two days. We will start the train as soon as we get a full-fledged trainset,” an SCR official told DH.

According to the official, a 16-coach rake will be utilized for commercial operations, as the railroads want to connect the two main IT areas with a comfortable and fast train service.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to flag off the train.

According to the official, crucial aspects like as the launch date, fare structure, stoppages, and journey duration would be set only after clearance from the Railway Board.

This would be the third Vande Bharat Express for both Karnataka and Telangana.

The first two Vande Bharat trains in Karnataka connect Mysuru with Chennai through Bengaluru, and Bengaluru with Dharwad. The first two Vande Bharat trains in Telangana connect Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.