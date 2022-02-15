Hyderabad: Bhadurpura flyover to complete by March end

Hyderabad: The work on the Bahadurpura flyover, which is being constructed under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), is nearly finished. The flyover is expected to be completed by the end of March.

The 690-meter flyover is being constructed at a cost of Rs 69 crore and is expected to relieve traffic congestion in the old city. People travelling via the Bahadurpura intersection and visitors to the Nehru Zoological Park will benefit from the flyover.

According to Greater Hyderabad municipal (GHMC) spokesperson, the foundation, ramps, crash barriers, and friction slabs have all been completed, with further civic works slated to be done by March.

The official stated that 45 properties were acquired for the construction of the flyover, in addition to the relocation of the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution utilities, and that plans are in the works to develop greenery beneath the flyover as well as vertical gardens on the structure’s pillars.