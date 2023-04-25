Hyderabad: Bhagmati boat breaks down in Hussain Sagar, 40 tourists rescued

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed at Hussain Sagar Lake after 40 tourists on the Bhagmati boat were caught in a thunderstorm and gusty winds. However, the alert crew of speeding boats successfully rescued everyone and brought the boat safely to shore.

As per routine, the famous Bhagmati boat started its journey from the Buddha statue at 5 pm on Tuesday evening. However, heavy thunderstorms fraught with gusty winds started, causing the boat to go out of control and get washed away in another direction, leading to panic among the tourists.

Sensing trouble, the crew of speeding boats swung into action and successfully brought the boat to shore. “The boat suddenly stopped working due to unexpected inclement weather. However, the persons traveling on the boat were safe,” said a senior police official of the Central Zone police.

Since the video of the Bhagmati boat, which is operated by the Telangana Tourism Department, went viral on social media, it has created ripples among the public.