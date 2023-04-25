Hyderabad: Bhagmati boat breaks down in Hussain Sagar, 40 tourists rescued

The boat went out of control and got washed away in another direction leading to panic among the tourists.

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Published: 26th April 2023 12:52 am IST
The crew of speeding boat rescuing the tourists caught in Bhagmati boat at Hussain Sagar lake during thunder storms on Tuesday in city.

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed at Hussain Sagar Lake after 40 tourists on the Bhagmati boat were caught in a thunderstorm and gusty winds. However, the alert crew of speeding boats successfully rescued everyone and brought the boat safely to shore.

As per routine, the famous Bhagmati boat started its journey from the Buddha statue at 5 pm on Tuesday evening. However, heavy thunderstorms fraught with gusty winds started, causing the boat to go out of control and get washed away in another direction, leading to panic among the tourists.

Sensing trouble, the crew of speeding boats swung into action and successfully brought the boat to shore. “The boat suddenly stopped working due to unexpected inclement weather. However, the persons traveling on the boat were safe,” said a senior police official of the Central Zone police.

MS Education Academy

Since the video of the Bhagmati boat, which is operated by the Telangana Tourism Department, went viral on social media, it has created ripples among the public.

Tags
Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Published: 26th April 2023 12:52 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button