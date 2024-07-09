Hyderabad: Bhagyanagar Gas Ltd warns public of Whatsapp scam

Hyderabad: Bhagyanagar Gas Limited (BGL), which supplies gas in the city and in Andhra Pradesh, has issued a circular warning customers of scamsters who are using the company logo to cheat people. The company said that the fraudsters are distributing a fake APK file via Whatsapp and are also circulating a voice notes to cheat customers and steal sensitive information.

According to a press release from the Bhagyanagar Gas Limited company, one person has already paid money to the scamsters. “Customers are urged to be cautious and avoid downloading any unauthorized APK files,” said the statement from BGL.

Scammers misusing the Bhagyanagar Gas Limited information are using the numbers 9940364176 (WhatsApp) and 9390958942 (Mobile), said the company. People have been advised to not respond to messages or calls from these numbers.

“Also do not entertain messages or WhatsApp communications from unknown numbers on BGL name, and do not share any OTPs, passwords, or personal information. Avoid downloading any fake files in the name of BGL,” said the statement from Bhagyanagar Gas.

Customers are requested to be careful and have been asked to only use the official contact number as given in website www.bglgas.com. “Customer to verify all communications through the official website only and do not entertain any other mobile or WhatsApp numbers. Follow BGL social media channels for regular updates,” added the statement from Bhagyanagar Gas.