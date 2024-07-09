Netizens claim rat found in ‘chutney’ at JNTUH Sultanpur mess, share video

Hyderabad: Netizens, including students, claimed that a live rat was found in ‘chutney’ at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) college mess located in Sultanpur.

In the video circulating on social media, a rat can be seen struggling to get out of the ‘chutney’.

Though no officials have responded to the video, it has triggered anger among students and sparked various reactions.

One student wrote, “Rat in the ‘chutney’ at JNTUH Sultanpur. What hygiene maintenance by the staff members.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “Somebody please help them. They are just students who deserve good food.”

Also Read List of best engineering colleges in Hyderabad released; MJCET in top 10

Recently, officials from the Food Safety Department, Telangana, conducted a raid on the JNTUH mess at Sultanpur and found many violations.

Fifteen kilograms of maida flour were found to be infested with black beetles and were discarded. Twenty-five kilograms of fungus-infested vegetables were also identified and discarded, the department reported.

“The storeroom was found to be unhygienic with rodents and excessive rat excreta. The kitchen, wash area, and dining area were in unhygienic conditions. Food handlers were found without head caps, aprons, and medical records. The RO water plant was not working. A notice has been issued, and further action will be taken accordingly,” the department stated.

Food Safety team, along with 'Food Safety on Wheels' vehicle, has conducted inspection in 𝗝𝗡𝗧𝗨, 𝗦𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗽𝘂𝗿, 𝗦𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗱𝘆 on 28.06.2024.



* Maida (15kg) was found to be infested with black beetles and hence discarded.



* Fungal infested vegetables (25kg) were… pic.twitter.com/ZObjDBB9zh — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) June 29, 2024

Now, it is being claimed that the video of the rat in the ‘chutney’ is from JNTUH, Sultanpur.