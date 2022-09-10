Hyderabad: ‘Bhar Do Jholi..’ played as Ganesh procession passes Mecca Masjid

Hyderabad: The city of Charminar saw an example of brotherhood when organizers of a Ganeshotsav rally played the Adnan Sami’s sung qawwali, ‘Bhar Do Jholi Meri Mohammed’, while on their way for the idol immersion on Friday night in Old City.

The devotees, dressed in red kurtas, danced while the song played as the procession passed Mecca Masjid.

The song is from Salman Khan and Nawazuddin’s starter Bajrangi Bhaijaan, released in 2015.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival of the Hindu community, concluded on Friday amid tight security by the city police.

An example of communal harmony and brotherhood. "Bhardo Jhooli Meri Ya Mohammed" qawalli played by organizers when the procession passed historic Mecca Masjid on Friday night. pic.twitter.com/FR1Zst93JW — ASIF YAR KHAN (@Asifyarrkhan) September 9, 2022

Extra caution is being taken during festivals in the city, following recent protests and unrest over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s now suspended MLA Raja Singh’s remarks on Prophet Muhammad in the last week of August.

The Hyderabad police deployed 25,000 policemen, dog squads, anti-sabotage teams, and armed special squads. Drone patrolling and monitoring with closed circuit cameras is going on. Cyberspace is monitored by IT teams and Cybercrime police.

Prayers at Mecca Masjid ended around 1.30 pm and the gathering dispersed. Religious scholars appealed to maintain peace and attend prayers near the houses of community members.