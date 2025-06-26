Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech, GSK to halve malaria vaccine price

Hyderabad: Hyderabad based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) and global pharma major GSK have jointly pledged support to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, in accelerating the rollout of the world’s first malaria vaccine, RTS,S.

As part of their commitment, Bharat Biotech announced that the price of the RTS,S vaccine will be reduced by more than half to under $5 per dose by 2028. This major price drop is made possible through increased production capacity, improved manufacturing processes, and reduced profit margins, the Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer said in a statement.

The pricing announcement is part of both companies’ pledges for Gavi’s next funding cycle, known as Gavi 6.0 (2026–2030).

Global effort to fight Malaria

RTS,S, developed by GSK in partnership with PATH and others, was the first malaria vaccine to be recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 2021.

Since then, GSK has invested significantly in scaling up production and transferring the vaccine technology to Bharat Biotech. In parallel, Bharat Biotech has invested over $200 million in building high-capacity manufacturing facilities, product development, and technology transfer processes.

These investments are already helping to lower the cost of the vaccine, with the full reduction to be achieved by 2028 when production is expected to shift entirely to Bharat Biotech.

Vaccine rollout in Africa

With Gavi’s support, the RTS,S vaccine is expected to be included in routine immunisation programmes across 12 malaria-endemic African countries by the end of 2025.

This progress is the result of collaboration between GSK, Bharat Biotech, PATH, WHO, Gavi, MedAccess, and governments of the implementing countries — all working together to bring life-saving malaria prevention to millions of children.

BBIL Executive Chairman Dr. Krishna Ella called the announcement a turning point in the global fight against malaria. “By partnering with GSK and working closely with Gavi and the WHO, we are taking a crucial step toward closing the gap between vaccine supply and the urgent needs of children at risk,” he said.

Impact already visible

A recent WHO evaluation of the Malaria Vaccine Implementation Programme (MVIP) in Ghana, Kenya, and Malawi showed encouraging results. Over 2 million children received the RTS,S vaccine between 2019 and 2023.

The findings showed a 13% drop in all-cause child mortality and a 22% reduction in hospitalisations due to severe malaria in vaccinated age groups.

When used seasonally in high-risk areas, and in combination with seasonal malaria prevention medicines, WHO estimates the two recommended malaria vaccines can prevent up to 75% of malaria cases.