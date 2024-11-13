Hyderabad: Bhatti accuses KTR of evading Formula E scam allegations

Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka reiterated the allegations made by chief minister A. Revanth Reddy in Delhi on Tuesday, November 12, claiming that BRS working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) was in the capital to avoid being implicated in the alleged Formula E expenditure scam.

Speaking to the media at the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat on Wednesday, November 13, Bhatti stated that KTR had engaged with senior BJP leaders in Delhi and subsequently urged voters to oppose Congress in the forthcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Bhatti interpreted KTR’s call for voting against Congress as a veiled attempt to encourage support for the BJP. He expressed confidence that the Governor would assist in the investigation into the Formula E issue, adding that if their plea were denied, they would pursue legal action.

He also condemned the attack on officials, including the Vikarabad district collector, during a public hearing regarding the establishment of Pharma City. Bhatti asserted that even if BRS MLAs K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR), T Harish Rao, and KTR performed penance, the project would proceed unimpeded.

Recalling past incidents where the previous BRS government employed excessive police force against villagers protesting land acquisition for the Mallanna Sagar reservoir, Bhatti assured that the Congress government is open to addressing all grievances.

He accused KCR, KTR, and Harish Rao of orchestrating the attack in Lagcherla as part of a longstanding strategy to manipulate marginalized communities for political gain.

Bhatti demanded that KCR emerge from his “hibernation” and clarify his stance on such violence against government officials, questioning what message such actions convey to society after nearly a decade of his leadership in Telangana.

The Formula E scam in Telangana revolves around alleged financial irregularities linked to the hosting of the Formula E racing event in Hyderabad.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is investigating allegations that around Rs 55 crore was improperly paid to Formula E Operations (FEO) during the previous BRS government without necessary approvals from the cabinet, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), and finance department.

This occurred during a period when the model code of conduct was in effect due to upcoming elections. The Congress government, now in power, has sought permission from the Governor to prosecute KTR, the former municipal administration minister, for facilitating these questionable transactions.