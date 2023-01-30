Hyderabad Bicycling Club to maintain Kothaguda’s Pala Pitta Cycling Park

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Bicycling Club on Sunday announced their takeover as maintenance authorities of the Kothaguda’s Pala Pitta Cycling Park for three years.

HBC’s announcement came during the Cyclothon hosted alongside the World Cycling Alliance (WCA) as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate the 74th Republic Day of India on Sunday.

The cycling sport was held for both owned and rented bicycles including 5 km Joy Ride, 10 km Mass Ride; 25 km Foundation Ride; 50 km Endurance Ride and 100 km Century Ride.

Also Read Hyderabad: Police intelligence officer dies in road accident

The important dignitaries who were part of this Cyclothon were G Kamala Vardhana Rao, accompanied by the guest of honour President, World Cycling Alliance, Brussels, Graham Watson.

On this occasion, CEO, Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) G Kamala Vardhana Rao said, “World is looking at India, G20 is happening here, As part of ‘Khelo India’ we have been promoting sports in a big way and hope to see many from here aspiring for medals at the national and international level. cycling plays a vital role in preventing pollution, we should promote our kids at a very early age for cycling if the school is not far, they should be made to ride a cycle, cycling is the best physical exercise.”