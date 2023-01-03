Hyderabad bids farewell to Winter weather

Hyderabad: The winter weather in Hyderabad seems to have come to an end with the weather at nights turning warmer in the recent few days.

After plunging on to chilly degrees almost the entire month of December, night temperatures in the city appear to be on a seesaw.

Nights have turned warmer since last week with minimum temperatures hovering above normal at least by four degrees.

The latest India Meteorological Department Hyderabad (IMD-H) forecast report indicated that minimum temperatures will be normal or warmer than normal on some days.

Also Read Hyderabad: No respite from cold as winter chill persists

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has forecasted that the minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 18 to 20 degrees Celsius while the maximum daytime temperatures will be in the range of 31 to 33 degrees Celsius.

The IMD-H reports further showed no drop in the city’s temperatures or the areas surrounding it for the upcoming week.

However, a few districts of Telangana including Kamareddy, Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, and Sangareddy will be able to rejoice in winter chill for another few weeks, stated the TSDPS reports.

Hyderabad on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 31.7 degrees Celsius while 20.4 degrees Celsius was the minimum.

The weather department has further forecasted that the minimum temperature will range between 16 to 19 degrees Celsius in the next three days.

This year recorded the coldest weather in the month of October unlike any other October weather from the past, which further dropped and reached below 15 degrees Celcius till December arrived.