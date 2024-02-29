Hyderabad bike taxi driver flees with parcel, police complaint filed

Hyderabad: A customer filed a police complaint against a bike taxi driver after he allegedly failed to deliver his parcel to his cousin in Hitec City, Hyderabad.

The complainant had scheduled a bike taxi so that he could give his cousin some food and more books. But the parcel never made it to its destination because the bike taxi driver who was assigned to deliver it allegedly fled with it.

Apart from filing a complaint with the bike taxi app authorities, a complaint was filed against Abhilash, the bike taxi driver with the Hyderabad police for allegedly absconding and abusing the complainant.

Also Read Telangana Intermediate student denied entry for being late to exam, dies by suicide

Authorities stated that they were looking into the situation to find out what happened with the lost package and the bike rider’s behaviour.

This is not the first time that such incidents have occurred. Several customers have complained that bike taxi drivers have fled away with their parcels worth thousands of rupees. Aggregators often fail to relocate their drivers and the customers face losses.