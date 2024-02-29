Telangana Intermediate student denied entry for being late to exam, dies by suicide

Hyderabad: A tragic incident unfolded in Adilabad district, where an Intermediate student, Shiva, from Mangurla village in Jainatha mandal, Telangana, took his own life by jumping into the Satnala project after being denied entry to write his exam.

The 14-year-old student, who was attending the Inter First Year English exam at TSS WR Junior College, arrived two minutes late and was denied entry due to the strict rules.

This rejection led to immense mental distress for Shiva, who then penned a suicide letter apologizing to his father before ending his life at the nearby project.

“I couldn’t take the exam due to the minute order, I can’t bear this pain, I am sorry father,” the Intermediate student wrote before ending his life at the project in Telangana.

The police registered a case of suicide after finding the student’s sandals, purse and suicide letter at the project.

An investigation has been launched into the case based on his family’s complaint.

