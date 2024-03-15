Hyderabad: Bike-taxi rider held for molesting 6-year-old girl

On Friday, he was caught red-handed repeating the offence when he went to pick up the children

Updated: 15th March 2024 9:07 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old bike-taxi driver was booked for allegedly misbehaving with a six-year-old girl in Tarnaka on Friday, March 15.

The accused has been identified as Sukesh Jadhav, a resident of Kachiguda.

The rider has been dropping off two minor siblings at school. On Thursday, the minor girl complained to her mother that the driver had touched her inappropriately.

On Friday, he was caught red-handed repeating the offence when he went to pick up the children, an official told the media.

Following a complaint by the mother of the minor girl, the Lalaguda Police filed a zero FIR and transferred the case to Osmania University (OU) Police.

The official stated that an additional investigation is in progress and that the OU police have detained Jadhav. The charge has been filed under Sections 7 (sexual assault), 8 (penalty for sexual assault), and 9 (aggravated sexual assault) of the Pocsp (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) Act.

