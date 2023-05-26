Hyderabad: Bike thieves nabbed, 7 phones seized

The accused got addicted to marijuana and started to steal vehicles and mobile phones in order to arrange money to buy the drug.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 26th May 2023 4:05 pm IST
Hyderabad: Bike thieves nabbed; 7 mobiles, 40 gm ganja seized
Hyderabad: Bike thieves nabbed; 7 mobiles, 40 gm ganja seized

Hyderabad: A four-member gang, allegedly involved in the theft of motorcycles and mobile phones was nabbed by Ibrahimpatnam police on Thursday.

The police recovered two motorcycles, one auto, seven mobile phones and 40 grams of ganja from the possession of the accused.

Also Read
Hyderabad: 2 bike thieves nabbed; 4 vehicles worth Rs 6L seized

Bonkuru alias Gannu, 22, Korra Sarath Kumar, 21, Boya Sudhakar, 22 and R Venkatesh Rathod, 22, were arrested.

MS Education Academy

According to the police, the accused were addicted to Marijuana and resorted to stealing vehicles and mobile phones in order to arrange money to buy the drug.

They stole mobile phones from people who were asleep near their houses and took away their motorcycles after breaking the lock.

However, they were nabbed at BDL Ibrahimpatnam road, during a vehicle checking drive.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 26th May 2023 4:05 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button