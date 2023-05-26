Hyderabad: Bike thieves nabbed, 7 phones seized

Hyderabad: A four-member gang, allegedly involved in the theft of motorcycles and mobile phones was nabbed by Ibrahimpatnam police on Thursday.

The police recovered two motorcycles, one auto, seven mobile phones and 40 grams of ganja from the possession of the accused.

Bonkuru alias Gannu, 22, Korra Sarath Kumar, 21, Boya Sudhakar, 22 and R Venkatesh Rathod, 22, were arrested.

According to the police, the accused were addicted to Marijuana and resorted to stealing vehicles and mobile phones in order to arrange money to buy the drug.

They stole mobile phones from people who were asleep near their houses and took away their motorcycles after breaking the lock.

However, they were nabbed at BDL Ibrahimpatnam road, during a vehicle checking drive.