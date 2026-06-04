Hyderabad biker accuses cop of assault during traffic check

Hyderabad: A biker from Hyderabad alleged that a Sub-Inspector of Police attacked him while he was commuting from Kondapur to Gachibowli on May 24.

The biker, Shaik Gouse, took to Instagram and narrated the incident, stating that an SI had hit him with a baton. In the reel, Gouse is seen riding the bike normally amid traffic, before being tapped on the helmet by the sub-inspector, “Why are you hitting me, don’t you have a job to do?” the biker asked before parking his vehicle and confronting the cop over the incident.

The SI is heard saying, “Why didn’t you stop here? Checking is going on. Remove the camera from your helmet and get the bike here.”

A biker from Hyderabad alleged that a police Sub Inspector attacked him while commuting from Kondapur to Gachibowli on May 24.



The biker, Shaik Gouse took to Instagram and narrated the incident stating that a sub inspector had hit him with a baton. In the reel, Gouse is seen… pic.twitter.com/pm6xxnzxZX — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 4, 2026

In response, the biker asked him not to trouble commuters in the name of checking.

“The incident occurred near Niloufer Cafe at Gachibowli at 10:30 pm. I was travelling from Manikonda to Gachibowli after meeting a friend. I was driving normally since there was traffic,” Gouse told Siasat.com.

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Following the incident, he approached the Raidurg Police to file a complaint. “The police made me wait for two hours. When they did not pay heed to my request, I left the police station,” the biker said. On May 25, Gouse approached Cyberabad Commissioner of Police, Dr M Ramesh.

Gouse added that after listening to his ordeal, the commissioner said that the action was necessary because youth from the Old City come to Gachibowli to organise races and the police is trying to curb it. “When I was leaving the commissioner’s office, he called me back and accepted that it was a mistake on the police’s behalf. He then said that the matter was sent to Kukatpally Deputy Commissioner of Police Ritiraj. However, I was not given any acknowledgement of the complaint.”

The biker alleged that the Kukatpally DCP blamed him for the incident, saying, “If you were wearing a helmet and riding a sports bike, how will the police differentiate between racers and general commuters? She did not acknowledge my complaint and asked me to leave.”