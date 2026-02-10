Hyderabad biker held for tampering number plate on vehicle

The traffic police clarified that 23 challans were issued to the complainant due to the altered registeration number on the vehicle.

Hyderabad man held for tampering with vehicle registration number
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police on Monday, February 9, arrested a man from Chaderghat area for allegedly tampering with the registration number of the vehicle.

The accused was identified as Syed Aliuddin, a resident of Malakpet. He was booked under sections 319(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 158 and 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Aliuddin had altered his own vehicle registration number from ‘TS11EZ2936’ to ‘TS11EZ2836’ to avoid challans.

In a post on X, the Hyderabad traffic police cautioned the public against tampering with the registration numbers on vehicles and said, “You tamper, we track. Do not tamper with number plates — it’s a serious offence.”

The incident came to light when a man identified as Faheem Ali approached the police and filed a complaint stating that he had been receiving challans on his vehicle with the registration number ‘TS11EZ2836’.

In his complaint, Ali stated that he did not commit the offences mentioned in the challans.

