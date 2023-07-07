Hyderabad: Biker hit by BMW in Banjara Hills; accused on the run

Hyderabad: Adding to the chain of tragic hit-and-run road accidents occurring in the city, a speeding BMW crashed into a bike rider, identified as a GHMC employee at Banjara Hills.

The accident resulted as the woman driving a car on an empty road drifted to the wrong side of her driveway in the middle of the night.

#Hyderabad– Hit and run case in Banjara Hills. A BMW car hit a GHMC employee. The women who hit the GHMC employee was under the influence of alcohol. GHMC Circle Manager G. Bala Chander Yadav sustained serious injuries. Bmw car no (TS 09 EJ 5688).



The incident was captured on CCTV which showed the car crashing into a biker coming from the opposite side of the road.

After hitting the bike, the car stopped for a few seconds but the lady driver however fled the scene.

The biker was identified as G Bala Chander who suffered serious injuries in the accident and is currently undergoing treatment.

Investigations revealed that rash driving and negligence on the part of the lady driver resulted in the accident who was driving her car under the influence of alcohol.

A search operation to trace the accused is underway.