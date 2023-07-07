Hyderabad: Biker hit by BMW in Banjara Hills; accused on the run

After hitting the bike, the car stopped for a few seconds but the lady driver however fled the scene.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 7th July 2023 2:19 pm IST
Hyderabad: Biker hit by BMW Banjara Hills; accused on a run
Biker hit by at BMW Banjara Hills; accused on a run(Photo:Screengrab/Twitter)

Hyderabad: Adding to the chain of tragic hit-and-run road accidents occurring in the city, a speeding BMW crashed into a bike rider, identified as a GHMC employee at Banjara Hills.

The accident resulted as the woman driving a car on an empty road drifted to the wrong side of her driveway in the middle of the night.

The incident was captured on CCTV which showed the car crashing into a biker coming from the opposite side of the road.

MS Education Academy

After hitting the bike, the car stopped for a few seconds but the lady driver however fled the scene.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Speeding water tanker kills Swiggy delivery man in Madhapur

The biker was identified as G Bala Chander who suffered serious injuries in the accident and is currently undergoing treatment.

Investigations revealed that rash driving and negligence on the part of the lady driver resulted in the accident who was driving her car under the influence of alcohol.

A search operation to trace the accused is underway.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 7th July 2023 2:19 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button