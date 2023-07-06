Hyderabad: Speeding water tanker kills Swiggy delivery man in Madhapur

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of a tragic road accident, a Swiggy delivery agent was killed when a speeding water tanker hit him at Madhapur.

The incident took place at around 1:30 pm on Wednesday when the executive was on his way to deliver a food parcel.

The victim Durga Prasad, 40 was driving towards IKEA. Near the Cyber Tower comes a U-turn where he came in contact with the tanker truck.

Durga Prasad, who was a native of Kakinada was residing in Moosapet for six months. He is survived by his wife and two children (son, 19 and daughter, 18).

Speaking to The Siasat.com, the SI of Madhapur said that the accident resulted due to rash driving and negligence on the part of the water tanker driver.

“There is a possibility that the accident could have been averted if the tanker driver (accused, 33) would have bought down the speed of his vehicle at the U-turn,” said the SI.

Police nabbed the accused and took him into custody while they shifted the body of Durga Prasad to Osmania general hospital for autopsy.

A case has been registered against the accused and Section 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been imposed against him.