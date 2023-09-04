Hyderabad BITS Pilani to set up unique wind tunnel facility for aerospace research

Hyderabad: BITS Pilani, a renowned institution known for its commitment to innovation, is all set to construct one of India’s most significant and largest wind tunnel facilities in Telangana. This state-of-the-art project, expected to be completed within the next year, will revolutionise aerodynamic testing and research, claimed a press release from BITS Pilani.

It said that this project holds significance as it is in line with India’s quest and recent achievements, to be at the forefront of space technology and research on a global scale. Since there are limited wind tunnels in India such a project will not only foster research in the field of drones and autonomous flying vehicles but also serve as a platform for students and companies to experiment and generate new ideas.

Prof. G. Sundar, Director of Hyderabad Campus, and Off-Campus Programmes and Industry Engagement at BITS Pilani, commented, “Drones and UAVs hold immense potential across various sectors, including commercial, defense and recreation. Leading educational institutions have already seen successful drone startups emerge, such as Ideaforge from IIT Bombay and BotLab Dynamics from IIT Delhi. We envision BITS Pilani joining these institutions in spearheading the development of frontier technologies in drones, UAVs, and space. The Wind Tunnel will play a pivotal role in establishing BITS Pilani as a hub for deep-tech entrepreneurship.”

The realization of this project has been made feasible through the backing of Goutham Kurra, an accomplished entrepreneur and an alumnus of BITS Pilani. He said, “My wife Aditi and I believe in the non-linear power of higher education. As an alumnus, I believe BITS had a major formative influence on my life. I am excited to support the Wind Tunnel project, which I believe will inspire future generations of students to pursue cutting-edge research and innovation.”

Goutham founded Glint, a global leader in employee engagement which was later acquired by LinkedIn in 2018.

With the ability to recreate wind speeds of up to 220 km per hour, the BITS Pilani wind tunnel, will provide invaluable insights into the dynamics of flight. It would have the capability of testing the aerodynamic effects on a diverse range of subjects including full-scale drones/quadcopters, automobiles, parachutes, and electric vehicle battery management systems.

Wind tunnel facilities

Wind tunnels are large-scale fans used to simulate and study the movement of objects through the air. This upcoming wind tunnel facility will provide invaluable insights into the dynamics of flight and enhance aerospace research. This is a crucial facility for conducting aerodynamic testing on various objects, such as aircraft, drones, vehicles, and other aerodynamically sensitive structures.

BITS Pilani

BITS Pilani is a prestigious institution that has been shaping the minds of students since 1964. With a focus on preparing students for the future by fostering creativity and collaboration with companies, it is one of India’s top schools with its five campuses in Pilani, Dubai, Goa, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. The institute offers programs in science, technology, and management.