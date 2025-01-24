Hyderabad: BJP calls for review of HMDA masterplan to cater for farmers

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana has called for a review of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) master plan, emphasizing the need for new zones that cater to farmers’ needs.

Senior BJP leader S Malla Reddy stated that farmers owning less than five acres should have the option to change their land zones easily.

He highlighted that those with land within the outer ring road should be prioritized and transitioned to residential categories.

Reddy also demanded that local municipal bodies receive half of the HMDA’s income, advocating for improved coordination between these bodies and the HMDA regarding permissions.

Furthermore, he suggested expanding the growth corridor to accommodate future development needs.

Malla Reddy highlighted the significant delays ordinary citizens are experiencing in obtaining No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and construction permits.

He called for the swift processing of applications and the completion of service roads in various areas, including Rajendranagar, Shamshabad, Narsingi, Patancheru, IDA Bolaram, and Shambipur.

Additionally, he urged the government to develop a railway network on the available land along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and to promote the establishment of IT and ITES companies in that region.