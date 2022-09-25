Hyderabad: BJP corporator stages protest demanding ban on PFI

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party Jambagh corporator from Jambagh Rakesh Jaiswal along with party workers staged a demonstration demanding a ban on Popular Front of India (PFI).

The protest was held at M J Market.

Also Read Digvijaya Singh compares RSS with PFI

Rakesh Jaiswal and party workers burned an effigy and raised slogans of “Desh ke Ghadarao Koh Golli Maroo” and “Desh Ka Neta Kaisa Hoon Narendra Modi Jaisa Hoon”.

Rakesh Mishra speaking with reporters alleged the PFI is involved in anti national activities and immediately a ban imposed on it in country.

The PFI is training Muslims to target a particular community under guise Judo and self defense classes. He demanded the State government take proactive action against the PFI.

Rakesh Jaiswal said the National Investigation Agency arrested several PFI activists in the State for alleged anti national activities.

He said the country will soon be known as Hindu Rashtra across the globe.

The police were present at the spot.

The joint teams of the National Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate and police conducted multiple raids across 15 states of the country against PFI on September 22 and arrested over 106 members.

The largest-ever crackdown that was conducted against the Popular Front of India (PFI) members spread across 15 states was code-named “Operation Octopus”, sources said on Saturday.

The searches were conducted in connection with cases registered by the NIA following “continued inputs and evidence” that the PFI leaders and cadres were involved in the funding of terrorism and terrorist activities, organising training camps for providing armed training and radicalising people to join banned organisations.

A large number of criminal cases have been registered in different states over the last few years against the PFI and its leaders and members for their involvement in many violent acts.