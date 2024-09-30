Hyderabad: BJP demand protection for Raja Singh, hold protest

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers from the Goshamahal constituency staged a protest at Puranapul in the Old City of Hyderabad demanding the government take serious note of the alleged threat to Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh and to provide adequate security for him.



The BJP workers alleged that the Telangana police, in particular the intelligence department, failed to properly evaluate the threat perception to Raja Singh.

“The intelligence department failed to get prior information about terror elements doing recce at the house of the MLA at Dhoolpet. The terrorists had reached the house of the MLA and taken photographs,” said a worker, referring to two Muslim youth who were found near Raja Singh’s house.

Two people Mohd Ismail and Khaja, were detained on Friday night by some local people and handed over to the Mangalhat police when they were found moving suspiciously. The police enquired and found the youth had no previous criminal record. The youth are residents of Borabanda in the city.

The two had entered the lane where the house of the MLA is located and were returning to the main road. On spotting them, local leaders and the gunmen of Raja Singh caught both of them.