Hyderabad: 2 youth held for ‘loitering’ near BJP MLA Raja Singh’s home

Hyderabad: The security personnel of BJP Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh went into a tizzy after two bike borne youngsters were found loitering near the house of the legislator.

The two youth were identified later as Ismail and Khaja, residents of Borabanda in Hyderabad. They were held for wandering near the house of Raja Singh.

The two had entered the lane where the house of the MLA is located and were returning to main road. On spotting them, local leaders and the gunmen of Raja Singh caught both of them.

Their phones were checked and the Mangalhat police was informed after which they were detained. They are being questioned by the police, which so far could not find anything suspicious.

An official of Mangalhat police station told the two youth are residents of Borabanda and have no previous criminal history.