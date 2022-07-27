Hyderabad: BJP demands govt to work on parking project at Charminar

Hyderabad: Staging a protest here at the Old City, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders demanded the Telangana government to immediately take up construction of the multi-level parking complex at Charminar Bus Stand.

The dharna was organized on Wednesday by BJP leader Uma Mahender along with party workers at Panch Mohalla in the old city of Hyderabad. Mahender criticised the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for the pending multi-level parking complex works, that are scheduled to be taken up at the Charminar bus stand.

“The Telangana government had got the bus stand shifted after claiming that the multilevel parking complex work will begin soon,” Uma Mahender sai. In Hyderabad, parking is a huge issue for tourists who visit the Charminar area daily, where there are many heritage structures to see.

“Four years passed and there is no sight of the construction works. Not even a pit was dug up for putting up pillars. I demand the government immediately start the work and restart the bus stand operations for the benefit of school and college going students, office goers etc,” the BJP leader said and demanded, while protesting at Charminar in Hyderabad.

Uma Mahender demanded that the Telangana government immediately sanction money for the Metro Rail in Hyderabad and speed up works as assured by ministers in the legislative assembly time and again. He blamed the AIMIM and TRS for intentionally keeping the old city “backward”.

BJP to intensify protests if demands not met

“In the whole world the government intends to provide good transport facilities for the public. This government is not bothered any bit,” he alleged. The BJP leader said the TRS government was not developing government managed schools and colleges in Hyderabad. “They allow the local political party to develop a parallel infrastructure in the form of schools and hospitals,” the BJP leader added.

The BJP threatened to intensify their stir if the government fails to attend properly to the public issues of the old city. Some days ago, Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar informed that in response to the Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s proposal, an HMDA team has visited Coimbatore to review the multi-level parking facility there. He said that a multi-level parking design is being prepared and the work on the project will begin soon.