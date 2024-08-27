Hyderabad: BJP leader Madhavi Latha protests after man ransacks religious site

Hyderabad: BJP leader Madhavi Latha protested after a man from a particular community entered and ransacked a religious place in Rakshapuram, Santoshnagar.

Following the incident, tension prevailed in the area on Monday night too.

Hyderabad police arrived at the scene as soon as they received information about the incident.

The motivations behind the incident remain unclear. The man’s family claimed that he is suffering from mental health issues.

They also mentioned that the man is undergoing treatment at the Institute of Mental Health, Erragadda, in Hyderabad.