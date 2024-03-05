Hyderabad: BJP protests against steel bridge over Hanuman temple at Saidabad

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders along with local devotees sat on a protest here against the civic authority’s plans to erect a steel bridge from atop the Hanuman Temple at Saidabad. The bridge is to be constructed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

A day-long protest program is being organized and held at the Hanuman Temple on Tuesday by local devotees and the BJP leaders who are demanding changes to the steel bridge.

The GHMC is constructing a steel flyover from Nalgonda Cross Roads to Owaisi Junction for a smoother commute on the stretch. The bridge is similar to the one constructed on the VST – RTC X roads. The four-lane steel bridge over the Hanuman Temple would ensure a conflict-free traffic movement from Nalgonda X-Saidabad-IS Sadan to Owaisi Junction, GHMC officials maintained.

The bridge will be constructed with a steel pier, steel pier cap, and steel girders with access to a corridor of an up and down ramp at IS Sadan Junction. This 3.38 km four-lane bi-directional flyover is being built under the Telangana government’s Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) with an estimated cost of Rs 523.37 crore.

The GHMC’s plan for the bridge also includes a Rs 370 crore construction cost and Rs 153.37 crore towards cost land acquisition. The steel bridge over the Hanuman Temple is also likely to ease the traffic problems arising between Nalgonda cross roads and Owaisi Hospital junction.