Hyderabad: BJP stages protest against KCR’s remarks

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana unit staged a protest on Thursday against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s alleged “incriminating” remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Constitution of India.

Earlier on Tuesday, KCR had expressed disappointment over the Union Budget 2022 and said that the BJP-led Centre needs to be “removed and thrown in the Bay of Bengal”.

Addressing the event, G Vivek, BJP, National executive council member, said that the Union Budget was presented as per the norms and Telangana has got allocation as per the rights of the state.

“The budget is presented as per the norms. The budget-making process has now become a formality of allocating resources in states and accordingly Telangana state has also got allocation as per the rights of the state. Since the BJP’s popularity is growing in Telangana, almost every survey shows a decline or the end of KCR’s regime. Taking advantage of the press conference, he started publicly demeaning PM,” he said.

The BJP leader further accused the Chief Minister of creating a divide on the basis of states arousing the sentiments of the people.

“KCR is trying to bring in the old Telangana sentiment by manipulating people and telling them that we have a prime minister representing Gujarat. The budget doesn’t show any partiality towards any state,” he said.

Vivek said that the Chief Minister has not given jobs to the youth despite 2 lakh job vacancies in the state and the people of Telangana are looking for an alternative in the form of BJP.

“The state government is selling lands at a discounted price. Even after promising about reviving the nizam sugar factory in 100 days 7 years ago, he hasn’t fulfilled it. In spite of having 2 lakh job vacancies, he hasn’t filled them. People are vexed by TRS and are looking for an alternative. The constitution is the reason he has come to power, we know how he messed up the Rameshwaram project. The budget aims at improving people’s lives in a significant way,” he added.