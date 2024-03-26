Hyderabad: BJP targets Congress govt over Chengicherla Holi violence

Hyderabad: The Chengicherla violence reported during the Holi festival on Sunday night, March 24, is transforming into a political issue with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) targeting the ruling Congress government.

What started as a small issue over individuals playing loud music on Sunday during the ‘namaz’, flared up on Sunday evening with half a dozen people being injured.

On Monday, the Hindu groups took the lead and organized a protest rally that ended up in a police lathi-charge.

On Monday, BJP state president G Kishan Reddy along with party workers went to the spot and met the villagers. Other leaders like Bandi Sanjay and woman leader Madhavi Latha met the injured at the Gandhi Hospital.

Speaking to the media, Madhavi Latha slammed the state government and termed its rule as “razakar rule.“

“We all know about yesterday’s violence…Police baton charged on women. As soon as Mahila Morcha president Shilpa Reddy came to know about it, she gathered all the women and went there to help them. Police launched a lathi charge on them too…How were they brought to Keesara PS instead of Medipally PS?… They can unleash atrocity on SC/ST women and we can’t even wipe off their tears? Is this democracy? This is no democracy. This is worse than British rule, worse than Aurangzeb rule – it seems both of them have joined each other here. This is ‘razakar’ rule, we want freedom from this…They are giving 2-bedroom flats to only Muslims — that too only to those who are coming from outside…CM should react on this and immediately take action on the Police who have assaulted the women there…,” she said.

On Tuesday, the BJP Mahila Morcha leaders reached the Chengicherla village and staged a dharna. The police dispersed them.