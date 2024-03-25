Hyderabad: Hindu groups protest in Chengicherla post Holi clash

Hyderabad: What began as a minor argument after songs were played outside a mosque on the occasion of Holi on Sunday night, turned into a full-scale protest by Hindu organisations at Chengicherla on Monday morning.

The situation at Chengicherla village in Ghatkesar mandal, 50 kilometres from the city, was tense after the police had to intervene and lathi-charged protestors.

On Monday, Hindu groups took out a rally to protest against the alleged attack on local people who were celebrating Holi in Hyderabad’s Chengicherla in the night a day earlier on March 24. Arguments began after the group celebrating Holi reportedly played songs outside a mosque during prayers.

About 200 people belonging to Hindu organizations came to Chengicherla on Monday and aimed to March towards the place where the clash took place on Sunday.

The police had barricaded the road and at one point lathi-charged them to prevent them from going to the place. The agitators raised slogans and tried to move ahead, but the police, including women cops, were deployed at the village to prevent it from happening.

The issue was sorted out by the Medipally police last night itself. However, on coming to know about the incident, Hindu groups came to the village to protest.