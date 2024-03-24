Hyderabad: Tension in Chengicherla after songs played outside mosque

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Chengicherla near Ghatkesar between two groups belonging to different religions on Sunday evening.

The incident was sparked after a group of people played songs with a DJ and burnt the Holi Bhogi near a mosque when prayers were going on.



Tension prevailed at Chengicherla near Ghatkesar, on Hyderabad outskirts, late on Sunday after a group of people burnt Holika Dahan near a mosque and played loud music while people were praying @TheSiasatDaily pic.twitter.com/718GhUNVmR — Jibran Nazir | جبران نزیر (@JibraanDar) March 24, 2024

As it is the month of Ramzan, the people who were in the mosque came out and asked those playing music to stop for sometime. However, soon arguments started between both the groups and the police intervened.

The police dispersed both the groups eventually. When contacted the Medipally police confirmed that the issue did take place and said it was resolved. More details are awaited.