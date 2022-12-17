Hyderabad: BJP workers burn effigy of Pakistan foreign minister

Hyderabad: Effigys of Pakistan’s foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s were burnt near Basheerbagh on Saturday after his recent statements on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 2022 United Nations Council Meet in New York.

In a press release, the state’s official spokesperson for the party N V Subhash defined Bhutto’s statements as “shameful, highly derogatory and defamatory”.

Took part in a protest in Hyderabad against #Pakistan along with @bandisanjay_bjp garu and others.#ShameOnPakistanGovt pic.twitter.com/5Dv8TMybu5 — Banda Karthika Reddy (@BandaKarthika) December 17, 2022

BJP workers raised slogans against Bhutto and Pakistan and protested from Bhaseerbagh to Dr B R Ambedkar statue, Tankbund.

Subhash said that it was Bhutto’s way of gaining cheap publicity. “After the assassination of his mother Benazir Bhutto, he wanted to become the Prime Minister of Pakistan. But he could only become the foreign minister. hence, this cheap publicity,” Subhash said.

“India has achieved global status under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi whereas Pakistan is a supporter of terrorism,” he added.