Hyderabad: BJP’s Raja Singh threatens to stop Munawar Faruqui’s show

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Raja Singh once again threatened to stop stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show in Hyderabad.

In a video, the MLA said that if the show is held in the city, a lesson will be taught to the comedian.

It is not the first time, in January too his show in the city was cancelled after BJP leaders made threats. They alleged that the comedian had hurt the sentiments of Hindus by making jokes about Hindu gods.

In a video that surfaced on social media, the Goshamahal MLA threatens to “show the power of the Hindu community” in Telangana and Hyderabad.

“We have received the information that the horrible comedian Munawar Faruqui is yet to perform in Hyderabad. Okay, host him. But where will you host him? In which theatre? Which place? Wherever you organise it, we will stop it and teach Munawar Faruqui a lesson,” threatened Raja Singh.

“We will show him the result of abusing our Lord Ram and Sita. We will show him the power of Hindus in Hyderabad and Telangana,” added Singh.

Yesterday, he took to his Instagram account and posted the details of his show in Hyderabad. He is going to hold a show in the city on August 20.

Soon after the post went viral on social media, Raja Singh issued a threat.

Also Read Munawar Faruqui to perform in Hyderabad, details inside

Why was Munawar Faruqui’s show in Hyderabad cancelled earlier?

Munawar Faruqui’s show was scheduled to be held on January 9 after Telangana minister for IT and Industries and TRS working president KT Rama Rao stated the comedians, Kunal Kamra and Munawar Faruqui, have an “open invitation” to perform in Hyderabad.

In an event, the minister had said, “We don’t cancel shows of Munawar Faruqui and Kunal Kamra just because we are not aligned with them politically”

However, his show was cancelled following threats from various BJP leaders.

Officially, COVID-19 regulations were cited as the reason behind the cancellation of his show in Hyderabad.