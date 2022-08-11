Hyderabadis react as Raja Singh threatens to beat up Munawar Faruqui

Hyderabad: Stand-up comedian and Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui has landed in trouble after BJP MLA T Raja Singh threatened to stop his upcoming show here. In his video message, the politician said that he will ‘set the theatre on fire’ if the comedian’s show is conducted in the city. He even threatened to ‘beat up’ Munawar.

For the unversed, Munawar Faruqui, on Wednesday, took to his Instagram to announce his upcoming Hyderabad show titled ‘Dongri to Nowhere’ that is slated to take place on August 20. The venue of the show, however, is yet to be announced.

In a video, that is doing rounds on Twitter, Raja Singh can be heard saying, “In the past too, our idiot Minister KTR offered police protection and invited him, saying his event will be a great success. But even then, when Hindu groups across Telangana united to threaten him, they got scared and cancelled the event.”

He further added, “See what will happen if they invite him (Munawar). Wherever the program is, we will go and beat him up. Whoever offers him a venue, we will burn it down. If something goes wrong, KTR and the government and police are responsible. We will definitely beat him up and send him back if he comes to Telangana, this is a challenge.”

Following this, several social media users, including Hyderabadis have come out in support of Munawar Faruqui. Some even requested TRS minister KTR to take an action against Raja Singh’s threats. One netizen wrote, If #MunawarFaruqui cannot do show in Hyderabad then this is the lowest point ever.. For all the political and social reasons Hyderabad should have been a safe place for munawar to perform, Now even here.. Ridiculous.. #MunawarKiJanta.”

