Hyderabad: BJYM cadre demands 10 tickets from BJP leadership

Hyderabad: The Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s (BJYM), leaders held a meeting with the top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party state headquarters on Tuesday, October 17, to discuss the allocation of tickets to the youth wing of the saffron party.

Senior BJP leaders Sunil Bansal, Kishan Reddy, and Etala Rajender participated in this meeting.

In the meeting, the main issue discussed is about allotment of tickets in the Telangana Assembly to BJYM leaders.

The Yuva Morcha leaders demanded that at least 10 tickets should be allotted to them. They explained the fight they put up against the BRS government over several issues of students and the unemployed.

The BJYM cadre also asked Bansal to give a chance to the leaders who went to jail for 16 days after fighting in the TSPSC question paper leakage issue.

According to sources, BJYM president Bhanu Prakash is aspiring for the Malkajgiri ticket from the party. Its state vice-president Samala Pawan Reddy and Chada Anitha Reddy are vying to contest from Medchal and Peddapally respectively.