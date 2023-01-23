Hyderabad: BJYM workers detained in attempt to storm Pragathi Bhavan

Hyderabad: Scores of Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists were taken into custody when they attempted to storm the Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s residence cum camp office at Pragathi Bhavan in support of the teachers’ march to protest GO 317.

Heavy police bandobast was made at the CM’s camp office since morning following intelligence reports of possible attempts to storm or lay siege to Pragathi Bhavan by the teacher’s unions.

The teachers said that the husband and wife are working in different districts in Telangana and their children are facing a lot of difficulties. They demanded that the government respond and resolve the problem.

The police picked up the BJYM leaders and shifted them to the Punjagutta police station. A sub-inspector of the Punjagutta police station who was in one of the buses sustained injuries after he fell on the front windscreen of the bus, allegedly pushed by those detained in the bus.

The police registered a case and action will be initiated.