Hyderabad: Blind parents stay with son’s body for 4 days; rescued

Hyderabad: A visually challenged elderly couple who were found living with the body of their 30-year-old son, unaware that he died four days ago were rescued from their residence on Tuesday, October 29.

The incident came to light when a foul odor from the house prompted neighbours to alert the police on Monday. Upon arrival, officers found the man’s body with the elderly couple lying in a semi-conscious state nearby.

The Nagole police officials suspect that the son likely died in his sleep around four to five days ago. The couple, both over 60, were unaware of his death and had repeatedly called out to him for food and water, but received no response. Due to their frail voices, neighbours were unable to hear them.

After rescuing police provided the couple with food and water. After getting information from the couple about their elder son, who stays in another locality of the city, the police informed him.

The deceased’s body was sent to a state-run hospital for post-mortem, and a case has been registered.

Further investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs of PTI)