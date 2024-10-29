Hyderabad: Man held for ‘kidnapping’ minor girl

Hyderabad: A man was arrested by the Hyderabad police for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl on October 27 from outside her house while she was playing.

The accused was identified as 25-year-old Sohail a resident of Al Jubail colony in Falaknuma area. He kidnapped the girl and took her on the Mahankali temple route in Chandrayanagutta Square. However, family members of the girl who were searching for the girl, caught Sohail and handed him over to the police.

Based on a complaint by the family members, the Badlaguda police registered a case of kidnapping against the accused. However, during interrogation, Sohail told the police that there was some misunderstanding.

He claimed to help reunite the lost girl with her family. The Bandlaguda police is checking the CCTV footage to verify the claims of the accused.