Hyderabad: Body of baby girl found in bushes

Hyderabad: In a disturbing case, the body of a baby girl was found in bushes on Monday, January 12.

It was found by a local resident near the Hanuman temple in Yapral. Later, the police were alerted.

Wrapped in T-shirt

As per reports, the body was wrapped in a T-shirt, track pants, and a jacket.

When the body was found, it was noticed that there were injury marks on her face and stomach.

It is suspected that the injury marks were caused by stray animals.

Death or murder

Police started an investigation to ascertain whether it is a case of death due to ill health or murder.

The cops have sent the body to Gandhi Hospital for a postmortem.

Meanwhile, a clues team was called to collect forensic evidence from the spot.

Police registered a case under Section 194 (suspicious death) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).