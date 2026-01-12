Hyderabad may see first rains of 2026 on Jan 14, IMD predicts hazy conditions

Seasonal cold temperatures are likely to continue.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th January 2026 11:28 am IST|   Updated: 12th January 2026 11:29 am IST
Rain in Hyderabad (AI generated image)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad may witness the first rains of 2026 on Wednesday, January 14, along with hazy conditions predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, seasonal cold temperatures are likely to continue in the city and other districts of Telangana.

Rainfall in Telangana

A weather enthusiast, T. Balaji, who is well-known for his accurate forecasts, wrote on his X handle, Telangana Weatherman, that the weakened depression and its interaction with a sub-tropical jet stream could cause isolated light to moderate rains on January 14.

However, IMD Hyderabad has not issued any rain forecasts for the districts of Telangana so far.

As per Balaji’s forecasts, a few places, mainly in west and central Telangana including Hyderabad, will witness isolated rains.

IMD issues no forecast for rains in Hyderabad

Though Balaji forecasts rains in the city, no alert or warning has been issued by the weather department so far.

However, it has been forecast that mist or hazy conditions will prevail in the city till January 15.

Apart from this, the city will witness a partly cloudy sky till Thursday.

In view of the expected weather conditions, including rains and those predicted by IMD Hyderabad, residents need to plan their travels accordingly.

