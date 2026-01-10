Telangana ends RTA visits with vehicle registration at showrooms

Hyderabad: Telangana government has ended the need for visits to Regional Transport Authority (RTA) offices for permanent vehicle registration as it will now be handled at showrooms.

In its official memo issued on January 8, the government stated that the new process applies to personal vehicles like cars and motorcycles purchased from authorized dealers.

RC to be delivered through post

Under the new system, the vehicle’s Registration Certificate (RC) will be printed and delivered to the owner’s registered address through speed post.

The reform is established under Rule 48-B of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. It is scheduled to become operational within the next two weeks.

However, all applicable taxes and registration fees will remain the same.

RTA vehicle registrations at showrooms in Telangana

The entire registration procedure will now be managed by the vehicle dealer on behalf of the buyer at the point of sale.

Earlier, it was a two-step process that required buyers to first obtain a temporary registration and then make separate visits to an RTA office for permanent approval.

It will be the responsibility of the dealers for submitting the registration application online. It will be done through the central Sarathi portal or a dedicated state software platform, which is expected to be live within 15 days. The required documents need to be submitted online.

Once the dealer submits the application, a transport department official will review the documents remotely. Following approval, a permanent registration number will be assigned.

After the approval, the smart RC card will then be printed and dispatched directly to the buyer’s home by speed post.