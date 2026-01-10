Make Greater Hyderabad benchmark for cleanliness: GHMC Commissioner

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner RV Karnan has said that Greater Hyderabad should be transformed into a model city for cleanliness by implementing sanitation programs in a comprehensive and systematic manner.

The Commissioner instructed zonal commissioners, deputy commissioners and engineers of the Solid Waste Management (SWM) wing to accord top priority to improving sanitation standards across the city.

As part of the GHMC Mega Special Sanitation Drive, now in its 11th day, legacy waste that had accumulated at single locations over long periods was completely removed on Friday, January 9, across 300 wards in Greater Hyderabad.

Field-level inspections

On Friday, Commissioner RV Karnan, along with Additional Commissioner Raghu Prasad, conducted field-level inspections of the special sanitation drive at the New Lake area in Film Nagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Karnan said that all field officers must work with heightened responsibility to further strengthen sanitation in the city. He directed officials to ensure the complete clearance of long-pending waste dumps.

The Commissioner also instructed officials to coordinate with the traffic police and remove abandoned vehicles parked along roadsides that were causing traffic congestion and inconvenience to commuters.

The GHMC Mega Sanitation Drive, which began on December 29, will continue until January 31, he said.

Mega e-waste sanitation drive in Greater Hyderabad

As part of the Swachh Bharat Mission and with the objective of environmental protection and sustainable sanitation, GHMC will organize a Mega E-Waste Sanitation Drive across all 300 wards of the city on January 12 and 13, the Commissioner said.

The drive aims to create awareness among citizens on the safe handling and disposal of electronic waste, while also facilitating the collection and scientific processing of e-waste from residential, commercial and public places.

Electronic waste such as refrigerators, washing machines, air-conditioners, computers, mobile phones, televisions, batteries, UPS systems and power banks will be collected during the drive.

Awareness programs are being conducted from Friday onwards with the involvement of sanitation staff, RWAs, NGOs and women from self-help groups. Temporary e-waste collection centers have been identified in every ward.

Karnan directed zonal commissioners, deputy commissioners and sanitation officials to ensure the successful implementation of the drive.