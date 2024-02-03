Hyderabad: Bollywood singer Javed Ali to perform at Numaish

Hyderabad: Hyderabadis are currently immersed in the 46-day-long Numaish by the All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE) Society, which kicked off on January 1 and is set to conclude on February 15. The 83rd annual shopping carnival attracts thousands of visitors daily, offering a diverse array of shopping options ranging from clothes to home essentials and food.

In addition to the shopping extravaganza, the exhibition society ensures that visitors are thoroughly entertained with a variety of cultural programs. These include singing, stand-up comedy, dance performances, and various competitions.

Javed Ali’s Live Performance At Numaish

Bollywood singer Javed Ali is set to captivate the Numaish audience with his enchanting voice on February 4th. The singer will perform live at Numaish today at 7 pm.

Javed Ali conveyed his excitement through a video shared on the official Instagram handle of Numaish Hyderabad. He said, “Hi friends, mein aa raha hun aapke apne sheher Hyderabad mein to perform at Numaish on 4th February. Special thanks to exhibition society for inviting me.”

Known for his powerful and emotional singing, Javed Ali has become a prominent figure in Bollywood with numerous superhit songs. Some of his notable tracks include Srivalli (Hindi), Tum Tak, Kun Faya Kun, Guzarish, Arziyan (Delhi-6), Jashn-E-Bahaara, Ek Din Teri Raahon Mein, among others.