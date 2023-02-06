Hyderabad-born justice PV Sanjay Kumar appointed as SC judge

Hyderabad: Justice Puligoru Venkata Sanjay Kumar from Hyderabad has been appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court. He is serving as the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court. On the recommendation of the Supreme Court, the Central Government has issued a notification appointing him as a Judge of the Supreme Court.

The others who have been appointed as judges of the Supreme Court are Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Pankaj Mittal, Patna High Court Chief Justice Sanjeev Karol, Patna High Court Justice Amanullah, Allahabad High Court Justice Manoj Mishra. With the new appointments, the number in the Supreme Court has increased to 25. The Collegium, headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, had on December 13 recommended the names for the Apex Court.

Watch | Justice P V Sanjay Kumar takes oath as Judge of the Supreme Court.@MLJ_GoI pic.twitter.com/ZFdtpPITpo — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) February 6, 2023

Justice P.V. Sanjay Kumar is the second judge from the state after Justice P Narsimha. Sanjay Kumar is the son of P Ramachandra Reddy, who served as Advocate General in united Andhra Pradesh, hailing from Chittoor district. He was born on August 14, 1963 in Hyderabad and did his schooling at St Paul’s School at Himayatnagar and graduated in commerce from Nizam College and obtained a law degree from Delhi University.

He started his career as an advocate in 1988 and served as a Public Prosecutor in united Andhra Pradesh from 2000 to 2003. He was appointed as an additional judge on August 8, 2008. On January 20, 2010, he took charge as a permanent judge and on October 14, 2019, he was transferred as a permanent Judge in Punjab-Haryana High Court. On February 12, 2021, he was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court.