Hyderabad: Boy electrocuted while playing in school, sustains burns

Hyderabad: In a tragic accident, a first-year intermediate student was electrocuted while playing inside the school premises during lunchtime on Friday.

According to reports, the victim, Mohammed Hasan hit an iron rod adjacent to a transformer and sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to the hospital with 40-50 percent burn injuries.

Although the incident took place on June 23, the incident was not reported until the police booked a case of negligence against Meridian School, where the incident took place.

Hassan’s family resides in Shanti Nagar. A case has been registered by the Banjara Hills Police and investigations are underway.