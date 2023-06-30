Hyderabad: Boy electrocuted while playing in school, sustains burns

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Published: 30th June 2023 9:43 pm IST
Telangana: Farmer dies of electrocution in Cherlapally Thanda
Representative Image

Hyderabad: In a tragic accident, a first-year intermediate student was electrocuted while playing inside the school premises during lunchtime on Friday.

According to reports, the victim, Mohammed Hasan hit an iron rod adjacent to a transformer and sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to the hospital with 40-50 percent burn injuries.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Woman found unconscious near Peddamma temple

Although the incident took place on June 23, the incident was not reported until the police booked a case of negligence against Meridian School, where the incident took place.

MS Education Academy

Hassan’s family resides in Shanti Nagar. A case has been registered by the Banjara Hills Police and investigations are underway.

Tags
Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Published: 30th June 2023 9:43 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button