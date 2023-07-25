Hyderabad braces for heavy rainfall today as IMD issues warning

The city is likely to witness heavy rainfall after 4 pm.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 25th July 2023 2:52 pm IST
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is gearing up for heavy rainfall as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted intense spells in the city. The city is likely to witness heavy rainfall after 4 pm.

According to the IMD, all six zones of Hyderabad, including Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally, can expect heavy rainfall today.

The weather department has also issued a red alert for the state, warning residents about heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning. It has forecasted very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in various districts of the state for three days.

Not only in Telangana, but the department has also forecasted heavy rainfall in several other states, including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Goa.

