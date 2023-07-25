IMD Hyderabad forecasts very heavy rainfall, issues red alert for Telangana

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a red alert for Telangana amid the forecast of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in various districts of the state for three days.

According to the weather department, on July 25, the eastern districts of Telangana are likely to witness heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal, Vikharabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mehboobnagar, Nagarkurnol, Siddipet, Jangaon, Rajanna Sircilla, and Karimnagar may experience heavy rainfall at times.

Rainfall in Telangana to continue till July 27

On July 26, heavy to very heavy rainfall, and at times, extremely heavy rainfall is likely in eastern Telangana, some parts of northern Telangana, and central Telangana. Hyderabad and its adjoining districts are also likely to witness heavy rainfall.

The capital city of Telangana is likely to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on July 27.

Red alert issued for Hyderabad as heavy rainfall expected

For Hyderabad, the department has issued an orange alert for today, forecasting that all six zones – Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally – will experience moderate rainfall. Intense spells of rainfall in the city have also been predicted.

The weather department has issued a red alert for Hyderabad for July 26 and 27.

In the past 24 hours, Nizamabad recorded the highest rainfall of 464 mm. In Hyderabad, Charminar reported heavy rainfall of 79 mm, as reported by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

In light of the rainfall forecasts, it is strongly advised that residents take necessary precautions and plan their travel accordingly.