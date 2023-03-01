Hyderabad braces for Lucky Ali’s concert, tickets sell out fast – Exclusive

Hyderabad: Singer Lucky Ali, who has given us timeless classics like ‘O Sanam’, ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’, ‘Na Tum Jaano Na Hum’ and ‘Kitni Haseen Zindagi Hai Yeh’, has always been a crowd favourite. And now, Hyderabadis are in for a treat as the legendary singer is all set to perform in their city this weekend on March 4.

As the countdown to the concert begins, the excitement among the music lovers and his fans in the city is only set to grow. Speaking to Siasat.com, the event organisers (Sound Worth.io) said that the excitement among the fans is palpable as the ticket sales have witnessed a significant surge in the last 2-3 days.

The organizers told us that the tickets for the concert are selling like hotcakes and the event is expected to be a full-house show.

The concert is set to take place at Hitext Exhibition Centre in Kothaguda and the organizers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a grand affair and a memorable night for everyone in attendance. They have promised a high-energy performance by Lucky Ali and his band, and a spectacular stage setup that will add to the overall experience.

Fans are eagerly looking forward to the concert, and many have taken to social media to express their excitement.